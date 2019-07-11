AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Tunisia confirmed their place in the African Cup of Nations semi-final on Thursday evening following a 3-0 win over a spirited Madagascar side.

Second half goals from Ferjani Sassi, Youssef Msakni and Naïm Sliti broke the Madagascar resistance after debutants held out the North African side for over fifty minutes.

Tunisia, who had yet to win in the tournament prior to the quarter-final took their time to click into gear, despite enjoying the vast majority of possession in the first half.

Wahbi Khazri came closest to opening the deadlock for the Eagles of Carthage, as his scorching free-kick from thirty yards was palmed away by Barrera keeper Melvin Adrien. It would prove to be the only chance of note in a half which was desperately lacking any clearcut chances.

The second half saw Alain Giresse’s side come out with renewed purpose and opened the scoring seven minutes from the restart in fortuitous circumstances. Ferjani Sassi cut in from the left wing and shaped to shoot, his effort rebounded off defender Thomas Fontaine, wrong-footing Adrien with the ball rolling into the net to hand Tunisia the lead.

Tunisia grew in confidence, pushing back Madagascar who had impressed many in their first ever AFCON tournament. On the hour mark, Tunisian captain Youssef Msakni put the contest beyond any doubt.

Wahbi Khazri, who was comfortably the most lively player on the pitch saw his snapshot palmed away by Melvin Adrien. Msakni was on hand to pick up the rebound beating two onrushing defenders before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Substitute Naïm Sliti added further gloss to the win scoring in stoppage time on the breakaway to rubber-stamp the victory to set up a semi-final clash against Senegal.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! All over here! Substitute Naïm Sliti scores on the breakaway! Party time for Tunisia!

Goal! Tunisia double their lead! Wahbi Khazri's shot is palmed away and Youssef Msakni is on hand to turn in the rebound!

Goal! Tunisia, finally break Madagascar down! Ferjani Sassi's shot rebounds off Thomas Fontaine and into the goal!

Chance! Melvin Adrien pulls off a sharp save to deny Wahbi Khazri's free-kick!

Peep! We are underway in Cairo!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Madagascar, who could make history tonight! Marco Ilaimaharitra comes into the side in midfield, the only change for the Barea.

Team news! One change for Tunisia! Wahbi Khazri is back in the side and Anice Badri makes way in attack!

Training yesterday with Tunisia! The winners of this will take on Senegal in Cairo!

⚪🔴 Rendez-vous ce soir pour les quarts de finale face au Madagascar 🎯 Faites nous vibrer 🙏🏻⚽#CAN2019#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019

Both sides have arrived at the Al-Salam Stadium Who are you backing tonight?

So game time! Amazingly Tunisia has not won a game yet at the AFCON, yet find themselves on the brink of the semi-finals! How does that work?!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Madagascar Vs Tunisia in the cup of Nations. Minnows Madagascar has impressed on route to the quarter-finals, dumping out DR Congo on penalties in the round of sixteen. They face a Tunisia side who edged out Ghana on penalties, and who have yet really shown their true quality in the tournament. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the latest updates from the final quarter-final from the 2019 tournament.