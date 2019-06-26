Stars and young promises of African football are ready to embark on the field of the 2019 African Cup, to be followed exclusively on beIN SPORTS
The 32nd edition of the event, the first to be held in summer and the first to feature 24 national teams, will start on Friday, June 21 at 11pm with the opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe.
The competition will be full of novelties: for the first time, it will be played in summer and not in winter, 24 teams will participate against the usual 16. The top two seeded teams in the six groups and the top four seeded teams will advance to the eighth finals where the knockout phase will begin.
There will be many great players like Salah, Mahrez, Mané, N. Pepe, Benatia, Khazri.
Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco are the favorites, but as always, surprises will be there.
The group stage will end on Tuesday, July 2, while the knockout phase will start on Friday, July 5 with the final at 16. The meeting with the grand final will take place on Friday, July 19 at 22:00 at the international stadium. Cairo, to discover the national team that will win the title currently held by Cameroon.
The 2019 African Cup of Nations is to be watched exclusively on beIN SPORTS, which will broadcast live the 52 matches of the African competition, on TV and in Live Streaming on our beIN SPORTS CONNECT platform.
AFCON 2019 TV Schedule
GROUP A
|
Group A : Egypt - RD Congo - Ouganda - Zimbabwe
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV channel
|
Venue
|
Egypt vs Zimbabwe
|
21 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
RD Congo vs Ouganda
|
22 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Egypt vs RD Congo
|
26 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Ouganda vs Zimbabwe
|
26 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Ouganda vs Egypt
|
30 juin 2019 (22:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Zimbabwe vs RD Congo
|
30 juin 2019 (22:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
GROUP B
|
Group B : Nigeria - Guinée - Madagascar - Burundi
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Nigeria vs Burundi
|
22 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Alexandria
|
Guinée vs Madagascar
|
22 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Alexandria
|
Nigeria vs Guinée
|
26 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Alexandria
|
Madagascar vs Burundi
|
27 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Alexandria
|
Madagascar vs Nigeria
|
30 juin 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Alexandria
|
Burundi vs Guinée
|
30 juin 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
GROUP C
|
Group C : Sénégal - Algérie - Tanzanie - Kenya
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Sénégal vs Tanzanie
|
23 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Algérie vs Kenya
|
23 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Sénégal vs Algérie
|
27 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Kenya vs Tanzanie
|
27 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Kenya vs Sénégal
|
1er juillet 2019 (22:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Tanzanie vs Algérie
|
1er juillet 2019 (22:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
GROUP D
|
Group D : Maroc - Côte d'Ivoire - Afrique du Sud - Namibie
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Maroc vs Namibie
|
23 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Côte d'Ivoire vs Afrique du Sud
|
24 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Maroc vs Côte d'Ivoire
|
28 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Afrique du Sud vs Namibie
|
28 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Afrique du Sud vs Maroc
|
1er juillet 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
|
Namibie vs Côte d'Ivoire
|
1er juillet 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Cairo
GROUP E
|
Group E : Tunisie - Mali - Mauritanie - Angola
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Tunisie vs Angola
|
24 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
|
Mali vs Mauritanie
|
24 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
|
Tunisie vs Mali
|
28 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
|
Mauritanie vs Angola
|
29 juin 2019 (17:30)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
|
Mauritanie vs Tunisie
|
2 juillet 2019 (22:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
|
Angola vs Mali
|
2 juillet 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
GROUP F
|
Group F : Cameroun - Ghana - Bénin - Guinée-Bissau
|
Match
|
DateTime
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Cameroun vs Guinée-Bissau
|
25 juin 2019 (20:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Ismaila
|
|
25 juin 2019 (23:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Ismaila
|
Cameroun vs Ghana
|
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Ismaila
|
Bénin vs Guinée-Bissau
|
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Ismaila
|
Bénin vs Cameroun
|
2 juillet 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Ismaila
|
Guinée-Bissau vs Ghana
|
2 juillet 2019 (19:00)
|
beIN SPORTS 1
|
Suez
Round of 16
|
Huitièmes de finale
|
Match
|
Date
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
2e du Group A vs 2e du Group C
|
5 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
1er du Group D vs 3e du Group B/E/F
|
5 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
2e du Group B vs 2e du Group F
|
6 juillet 2019
|
|
Alexandria
|
1er du Group A vs 3e du Group C/D/E
|
6 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
1er du group B vs 3e du Group A/C/D
|
7 juillet 2019
|
|
Alexandria
|
1er du group C vs 3e du Group A/B/F
|
7 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
1er du group F vs 2e du Group E
|
8 juillet 2019
|
|
Ismaila
|
1er du group E vs 2e du Group D
|
8 juillet 2019
|
|
Suez
QUARTer-FINAL
|
Quarts de finale
|
Match
|
Date
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
2e du Group A ou 2e du Group C vs 1er du Group D ou 3e du Group B/E/F (1)
|
10 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
1er du group B ou 3e du Group A/C/D vs 1er du group F ou 2e du Group E (2)
|
11 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
1er du group E ou 2e du Group D vs 1er du group C ou 3e du Group A/B/F (3)
|
11 juillet 2019
|
|
Suez
|
2e du Group B ou 2e du Group F vs 1er du Group A ou 3e du Group C/D/E (4)
|
10 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
sEMI-FINALS
|
Demi-finales
|
Match
|
Date
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
(1) vs (2)
|
14 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
|
(3) vs (4)
|
14 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
3rd PLACE
|
Troisième place
|
|
Match
|
Date
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Perdant du Match (1) vs (2) et (3) vs (4)
|
17 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo
FINAL
|
Finale
|
Match
|
Date
|
TV Channel
|
Venue
|
Vainqueur du Match (1) vs (2) et (3) vs (4)
|
19 juillet 2019
|
|
Cairo