AFCON 2019

Match Report

Tunisia recorded yet another shock result at this year's Africa Cup of Nations by beating Ghana 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the quarter-finals.

Alain Giresse's side drew all three of their group games but seemed set for a first victory thanks to Taha Khenissi's second-half strike, only for substitute Rami Bedoui to head an own goal with his first touch in added time.

Tunisia sent on goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha to replace Mouez Hassen ahead of the shoot-out and he kept out Caleb Ekuban's poor effort, allowing Ferjani Sassi to hit the winning spot-kick and book a last-eight clash with tournament debutants Madagascar.

Kasim Adams hit the post with a header and Andre Ayew was unable to convert the rebound as Ghana started on top at Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

Ghana had the ball in the net before half-time, Andre Ayew flicking home from close range, but the goal was disallowed as Thomas Partey was offside in the build-up.

Tunisia's star man Wahbi Khazri was not deemed fit enough to start but was thrown on midway through the second half with the game in the balance.

Khazri was immediately in the thick of the action with Khenissi heading his corner against the crossbar, before Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 73rd minute.

A Khazri backheel freed Wajdi Kechrida and Khenissi arrived to steer home the low cross, his deflected shot clipping the inside of the post.

Hassen made a brilliant save to tip Mubarak Wakaso's curling effort onto the woodwork but the Black Stars equalised in the 91st minute.

Adams floated a free-kick into the box and Bedoui - who had just replaced Khenissi - sent a looping header into his own net.

Jordan Ayew missed the best chance in extra time and Tunisia, who had not beaten Ghana in seven previous AFCON attempts, progressed as Giresse's decision to send on Ben Mustapha for the penalties paid off.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Into extra-time! Wahbi Khazri let's rip from range, Ofori palms the effort away.

Goal! Late drama! Rami Bedoui heads the ball into his own net! Ghana are level at the death!

Goal! Tunisian pressure eventually pays off! Taha Khenissi turns in Wajdi Kechrida's cross!

Chance! Tunisia so close! Taha Khenissi hits the post with a flying header!

Chance! Kasim Nuhu hits the woodwork with a free header!

Live Updates

Preamble

We are kicking-off in just under 10 minutes now! Tunisia has looked poor in the group stages, drawing all three games. The pressure is on Alain Griesse!

Final warm-ups! Who do you think will progress tonight?

Few moments left and now the final preparations start 🤙 Watch Live 🔴#TotalAfcon2019#GhaTun https://t.co/3tUPRWgaOa…https://t.co/peoFQT370b — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019

Jordan Ayew has been amongst the goals during the AFCON, can he bag again tonight?

Jordan Ayew has 2 goals from 3 games, what are the odds? 🤔



He’s scoring today too? Where are the odds masters ☺️#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uNVjiJHZcb — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019

Now for Ghana! Two changes for the black stars! Afriyie Acquah starts in midfield, whilst defender Kasim Nuhu comes in for Joseph Aidoo.

TEAM NEWS #BlackStars XI to face Tunisia 🇹🇳 @ 19:00 GMT



- Afriyie Acquah gets first #TotalAFCON2019 start



- Nuhu Kassim returns #GoGhana #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hE72RQHTA5 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019

Team News! The major news, Wahbi Khazri is on the bench. Ferjani Sassi is recalled to the side, Ghaylène Chaalalii is back from suspension and Anice Badri is back after playing the opening group game!

It's a huge ask for Tunisia, who have never defeated Ghana!

Good news! Both sets of teams have arrived! Remember Ghana needed a win against Guinea-Bissau to seal their place in the round of sixteen. Will the Black Stars shine tonight?

So here we go! Who are you backing tonight? Ghana or Tunisia?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Ghana Vs Tunisia from the Cup of Nations! The winners of tonight's game will take on plucky underdogs Madagascar! Tunisia has yet to win a game in the tournament and need to step up if they are to reach the final eight! Join me for all the latest updates, team news and yes goals from the big game!