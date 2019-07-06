AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

South Africa are into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 win over hosts Egypt in Cairo.

Thembinkosi Lorch struck in the closing stages to stun Javier Aguirre's side and keep alive their challenge to become continental champions for just the second time.

Stuart Baxter's side came in for heavy criticism during the group stage as they scraped through despite losing to Ivory Coast and Morocco, but they responded with a disciplined and clinical display that saw them keep Mohamed Salah quiet and make the most of Lorch's late opening.

They will face Nigeria in last eight after the Super Eagles earlier saw off Cameroon 3-2 in a thriller.

Percy Tau's dipping free-kick was brilliantly tipped over by Mohamed El-Shenawy as the half begun in lively fashion.

The best chance of the first 45 minutes fell to Trezeguet, who could only shoot tamely at Ronwen Williams after being set up by Salah following a quick break.

Trezeguet was again set up six yards from goal after a brilliant pass from Salah early in the second half, but his finish was once more a poor one.

Egypt were beginning to assume more control on proceedings but creating chances was still posing a problem, and South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was only feet from finding the bottom-left corner with a header from a Lorch delivery.

As Egypt continued to throw caution to the wind, they were stung on the break with five minutes of normal time to go. A well-worked move saw Lebo Mothiba stride into space and square the ball for Lorch, who kept his composure to side-foot past El-Shenawy and send his side into the last eight.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! South Africa open the scoring! Thembinkosi Lorch tucks the ball home on the breakaway! The pressure is on Egypt now!

Close! Percy Tau forces Mohamed El-Shenawy into action with a scorching free-kick.

Close! Mohamed Salah fires just wide! Let's call it a sighter!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for South Africa! Dean Furman comes into central midfield in the only change to the side that lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Bafana Bafana starting line up:



Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/4NRVU9QaTr — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019

Team News! First up Egypt! Marwan Mohsen comes into the side, as does Mahmoud Alaa in defence. Mohamed Salah starts and will captain the side.

Just look at that full stadium! It's going to be rowdy in Cairo!

A quick reminder, we kick off at 22:00 Mecca.

So here we go! Game time in Cairo, as you can kinda expect it's a sell out as a nation expects a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to upset the odds against the hosts. They certainly seem relaxed heading into the stadium!

Bafana Bafana arriving at Cairo International Stadium #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/64tMclrO4r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Egypt and South Africa. A place in the quarter-finals of the Cup of Nations is up for grabs, and all eyes will be on Mohamed Salah to deliver the pharaohs to the final eight. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals from the big game.