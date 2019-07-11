AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Serey Dié misses the important penalty! Algeria make the semi-finals with a 4-3 penalty shoot out win!

Chance! Right at the death in extra-time! Andy Delort's free-kick skips just wide! We are going to penalties!

Chance! Mamadou Bagayoko pulls off a goal-line clearance to deny Riyad Mahrez!

Goal! Jonathan Kodjia levels for Côte d'Ivoire. The shot arrows into the bottom corner! Has the momentum shifted?

VAR Drama! Bagdad Boundjah is taken down in the box, after a VAR Check, it's given! Although it looks dubious! The Al Sadd striker steps up and his shot clips the crossbar! A huge chance missed for Algeria!

Goal! Sofiane Feghouli turns in Ramy Bensebaini's cross! Les Verts go 1-0 up!

Chance! The first sniff for Riyad Mahrez who turns his shot just wide!

Chance! Côte d'Ivoire hit the post, Max Gradel smashes the woodwork with a shot from outside the box! You have to admit, that's a great save from M'Bolhi!

Peep! We are underway in Suez!

Live Updates

Preamble

Two changes for Côte d'Ivoire from the side that edged out Mali in the last round. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is replaced by Ibrahim Sangaré in midfield, Max Gradel comes in for Nicolas Pépé in the forward line.

Team news! Algeria first! No surprises here, Djamel Belmadi has stuck with the side that thrashed Guinea 3-0 in the round of sixteen! Les Verts have plenty of quality on the bench, and Napoli winger Adam Ounas is certain to come on, he has scored three times already at this year's tournament.

Algeria has arrived, and look focused! Team news incoming!

Don't forget we have Madagascar Vs Tunisia coming up later this evening, can the first game live up to the hype?

It's going to be an absolute sizzler in Suez today! Let's hope the football is just as good!

Inside the Algeria changing rooms, Les Verts have certainly been composed on route to the quarters. How will they fare in what looks like on paper their toughest test so far!

Good evening! We have a titanic contest in prospect as Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria face off at the imaginatively named New Suez Stadium. Join me for all the updates, team news and goals as they go in. Algeria have impressed on their run to the quarter-finals, as have Côte d'Ivoire who have been warming to the task of winning a third continental crown.