Late goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafétimbi Gomis proved to be the difference as Al Hilal claimed a third AFC Champions League crown following a 3-0 aggregate victory over Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

The Saudi giants dominated proceedings at the Saitama Stadium, registering no fewer than xx shots during the contest. Hilal ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Bafétimbi Gomis, Sebastian Giovinco and André Carrillo all missing guilt-edged chances.

Still, it took the best-attacking move of the contest to see Hilal make the vital breakthrough. Slick build-up play saw the ball pushed to Giovinco who pushed the ball into the box, Al-Dawsari timed his run perfectly to guide the ball into the bottom corner out of the reach of Urawa keeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

It was over for Hilal and scored a stoppage-time goal to put the tie beyond doubt, surging forward on the counter Bafétimbi Gomis picked out Carrillo on the wing who duly returned the favour, leaving the French striker a simple tap in to hand Al Hilal a first continental crown since 2000.