Sydney FC 4-1 Newcastle Jets: A-League champions go top

Reigning champions Sydney FC moved to the A-League summit with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets at Leichhardt Oval on Friday.

Profligacy in front of goal proved costly for Sydney in last weekend's derby loss to Western Sydney Wanderers, but they replaced Markus Babbel's team in top spot on goal difference after getting back to winning ways.

Milos Ninkovic deftly guided a brilliant cross from Luke Brattan into the bottom-right corner, before Newcastle restored parity in the ninth minute when Matthew Millar headed Dimitrios Petratos' delivery beyond Andrew Redmayne.

Adam Le Fondre sent a lovely volley into the top-right corner to ensure Steve Corica's side went into half-time ahead, and their advantage was doubled six minutes after the restart.

Johnny Koutroumbis' attempt to clear Ryan McGowan's volley from a corner ended up wrongfooting Glen Moss and finding the back of his own net.

Kosta Barbarouses then got off the mark for Sydney by latching onto Brandon O'Neill's throughball, rounding Moss and slotting into the empty to seal a comprehensive victory.