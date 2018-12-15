The design for the eighth and final stadium for the 2022 World Cup has been revealed at a spectacular ceremony at Lusail City on Saturday evening.

The 80,000-capacity venue will be the largest stadium during the tournament and will host both the opening game of the tournament and the final which will kick off on 21 November 2022 and be the first to take place in the Arab world.

The launch event, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of Qatar along with a host of high-level delegates from the across the world.

The stadium which was designed by British firm Foster + Partners will be set in the centre of Lusail City, which has been significantly developed since Qatar won the rights to hold the 2022 tournament.

Central to the design of the stadium is the venue’s golden vessel which takes its inspiration from an Arab architectural sense as much as it does from literal symbolism by celebrating the region’s ancient tradition of craftsmanship. The design features ‘fanar’ lanterns and intricately detailed bowls that have been created for centuries in the region.

Speaking at the launch of the event, SC Secretary General, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, said;

“The new stadium is a nod to our past and a symbol of an exciting future. On the very same land as the home of our nation’s founder, it sits at the heart of a brand new city. It’s a city for the future, and once the World Cup is over it will form a crucial part of the legacy of the tournament as it transforms to become the heart of a brand new community. We hope that one day, future generations look at Lusail Stadium as a source of inspiration, perseverance and innovation that enabled the transformation of Lusail into the modern city it is.”