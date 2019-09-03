The official Emblem for the 2022 World Cup has been launched with the design revealed on several landmarks across the world.

The reveal is an important step on the road to the 2022 World Cup, which has already seen two stadiums launched for the tournament which will be the first to be held in the Arab World. At 20:22 local time the logo has been unveiled at a host of local landmarks in Qatar, including the historical Souq Wakif and Katara areas. Whilst the date of the 3rd of September is of historical significance as it marks the 48th year that Qatar declared independence.

Alongside the logo reveal in the host country, the logo has been beamed around the world on a host of landmarks. These include Times Square in New York, Arco Della Pace in Milan and Leicester Square in London.

With the World Cup now just three years away from starting and the emblem now officially revealed the focus will now shift on the finishing up the six remaining stadiums and completing key infrastructure for the tournament including the Metro network and several major road upgrades across the county.

On the pitch, Qatar will continue to test its stadiums for the 2022 tournament. With the FIFA World Club Championship in December another opportunity to test their match operations and stadium safety ahead of the World Cup.