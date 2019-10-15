Sanchez - Qatar showed Character in Oman Win

Qatar Boss Felix Sanchez praised the character of his side in battling back to seal all three points against Oman on Tuesday evening.

The reigning Asian Champions raced into the lead through Akram Afif on the second minute, before Oman drew level with a solo effort from Arshad Al Alawi. Still, Sanchez was pleased with the effort of his side who retook the lead through Almoez Ali.

“It was an important game for us, we need the points in the challenge to be at the top, and we faced a well-organized team with a good style of play.

“We scored early and there was a phrase we were dominating, we tried to change the way we played and Oman scored and the team showed great personality to get the three points. At the end of the day, it was a well-deserved three points for us.”

Sanchez also talked up 20-year old winger Yusef Abdurasig who provided the assist for the opening goal.

“It’s not about the age, it’s about the performance of the player. He’s playing good with his club he shows the level and capability to play with us.”

The Al Arabi winger has been one of the stand out players so far in the QSL this season, and Sanchez admitted that his performance should serve as a reminder to other young Qatari players looking to push into the first team reckoning.

“His assist is part of his job on the pitch, and is a good reference for other players that are performing well that we are looking for different options on how to play.”

Qatar remain top in Group E and take on Afghanistan in November.

