Koeman - My Players Played like Hell

Oman boss Erwin Koeman has hailed his side’s efforts despite losing 2-1 to Qatar on Tuesday evening. The Dutch boss, who took charge of only his second game for the Gulf side was positive after the game praising the quality of Qatar.

“We had three or four big chances in the game, Qatar on the counter are dangerous and have quality.”

“Overall I am proud with my team, and they fought to the last second. I am proud.”

Arshad Al Alawi fired Oman level in the second half, yet the Gulf Cup champions were unable to hold on before Almoez Ali fired Qatar into a 2-1 lead.

“There is a big quality, they fought like hell my players again, I am proud of that. The difference on the pitch today was not big. Qatar today was a little more effective than Oman.”

Oman is currently second in Group E behind Qatar, and despite losing for the first time in four games Koeman remained positive for the games ahead in November against Bangladesh and India.

“Our goal is to go to the next round, if we get one point here it would be easier. It is our first defeat in seven months, but it happens the players can be confident the way they performed.”