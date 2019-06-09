Ellen White scored her third goal in as many games against Scotland as England's World Cup campaign got off to a winning start in Nice, where Nikita Parris was also on target in a 2-1 victory.

Phil Neville's side dominated much of an entertaining encounter at the Allianz Riviera and Parris scored her 13th international goal with a 14th-minute penalty – her first successful spot-kick in an England shirt.

The combination of Parris and her Lyon team-mate Lucy Bronze on the England right was at the heart of the Lionesses' best play and Scotland could not match their quality despite battling tirelessly throughout.

White spearheaded England's attack, providing them with a constant outlet, and got her reward for a performance full of poise and determination with England's second, which put the game out of Scotland's reach despite Claire Emslie's 79th-minute consolation strike.

England were awarded a penalty after 12 minutes when Nicola Docherty's raised arm connected with Francesca Kirby's cross, and Parris lashed the spot-kick into the top-left corner of the net to give Lee Alexander no chance.

White drew a good save from Alexander with a close-range volley eight minutes later and had the ball in the net only for her looping header to be ruled out for offside.

Manchester City-bound White made no mistake five minutes before half-time when Kirby forced the ball through to her on the edge of the box and she hooked it into the corner of the net with an accurate left-foot finish to double England's advantage.

Beth Mead thought she had made it 3-0 within seconds of the restart but again an offside flag denied England.

Scotland improved, and Emslie made inroads down the right flank, but England countered and White struck another close-range volley that Alexander did well to catch.

Lisa Evans remained full of running in the closing stages and she started a sweeping Scotland move that Emslie finished with a neat finish high into the net from close range, but England held firm in the closing stages to clinch the victory.