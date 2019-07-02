Steph Houghton missed a controversial late penalty as holders the United States beat England 2-1 to reach a third successive Women's World Cup final, despite the absence of inspirational co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

The Lionesses had the opportunity to at least force extra-time with an 84th-minute spot-kick, but Houghton's poor effort was saved and Millie Bright saw red late on as USA held on to ensure their title defence goes to the final stage.

Rapinoe's absence, said to be due to a hamstring issue, provided a pre-match shock, but Christian Press made a swift impact as her replacement when heading in the opener, before Ellen White's equaliser was cancelled out by Morgan nodding in just past the half-hour mark on her birthday.

England produced a good response in the second half and White had a second goal ruled out for straying marginally offside, before Alyssa Naeher easily saved Houghton's penalty and a frustrated Bright earned a second booking, providing a disappointing end for Phil Neville's side.