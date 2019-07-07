Second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle ensured that the USA retained the Women's World Cup with relative ease on Sunday afternoon.

The USA, who have scored within 12 minutes of every other game on route to the final was held out by the dutch defenced who had keeper Sari van, Veenendaal, to thank for denying the Americans an opener early on with a fine double save.

Just after the hour mark, the USA took the lead from the penalty spot Megan Rapinoe drilled the ball past Veenendaal to score her sixth goal at the tournament and celebrated in typically brash style before mobbed by her team-mates.

The USA continued in their search for a second and bossed possession and chances against the European Champions. Eight minutes later, midfielder Rose Lavelle let rip from just outside the box, with the 24-year olds effort finding the bottom corner, to hand the Americans a second consecutive World Cup.