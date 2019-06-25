Real Madrid to have women's team in 2019-20

Real Madrid will have a women's team in Spain's top division next term after completing a takeover of CD Tacon.

The capital side were promoted last term and Los Blancos announced the merger in a statement on Tuesday.

Madrid are reported to have paid a €500,000 for the deal to go through, with the women's side set to compete with clubs from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among others next season.

"During the course of next season, the 2019-20 campaign, the CD Tacon first team will train and play their matches at Real Madrid City as a part of the transitory collaboration between the two clubs," a Madrid statement said.

Atletico claimed the title last season after winning 28 of their 30 matches to finish six points clear of Barcelona.

In March the top two sides faced off in front of over 60,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano, setting a new world-record attendance for a women's club football match.