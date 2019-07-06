Netherlands star Martens to undergo Women's World Cup final fitness test

Lieke Martens will have a fitness test on the morning of the Women's World Cup final between Netherlands and the United States.

Martens, who plays her club football at Barcelona, was forced off in the Dutch's semi-final victory over Sweden on Wednesday because of a foot problem she suffered when celebrating her last-16 winner against Japan.

The 26-year-old was not involved in the part of training open to the media on Saturday, having done a separate recovery programme the previous day.

Martens had said she hoped to be fit to play in the final after the victory over the Swedes and Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed her star forward would be assessed prior to kick-off on Sunday.

"She's preparing for the game," Wiegman said. "We're not sure if she can start but we're working on it.

"We don't know the outcome yet, so we'll decide tomorrow morning."