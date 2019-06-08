Germany and Spain open World Cup with tough, tense victories

Germany launched their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China on Saturday, while Spain came from behind against first-time participants South Africa to win 3-1.

Teenage midfielder Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal for Germany, for whom Lena Oberdorf became her country's youngest World Cup player at 17 years and 171 days.

In the later match in Group B, Jenni Hermoso converted two late penalties as Spain won for the first time at a Women's World Cup, rallying to beat a South Africa team that finished with 10 players.

The Germans complained after their game in Rennes that the Chinese had aimed for their ankles.

"They were often late in the tackles and kept catching our feet," said German captain Alexandra Popp. "We had to really grit our teeth."

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said she had not been sure at one stage if star Dzsenifer Marozsan would finish the match.

"A lot of our players were caught on the ankle today, and it doesn't look good for some of them. What Dzseni Marozsan suffered today was brutal."

"We were a little surprised by the assertive approach of the Chinese, but it's a competitive game, not a friendly, " she said.

The Germans took the lead after 66 minutes.

The Chinese cleared a corner to the top of the penalty area where Freiburg's Gwinn had time to take a touch before smacking a shot that curled between the on-rushing Yang Li's legs and into the corner of goalkeeper Peng Shimeng's net.

"I am very happy to have scored a goal at the World Cup," said Gwinn, who also struck the opening goal when Germany beat China in the group stage of the under-20 World Cup down the road in Saint-Malo last August.

Germany, two-time winners of this competition, dominated possession and territory, but their goal twice survived narrow escapes.

China's crisp passing carved out two dangerous chances for Yang in the first half.

First she took an extra touch in front of an empty net and with Sara Doorsoun rushing at her, shot wide.

Just before half-time, Yang beat goalkeeper Almuth Schult, but hit the inside of the post.

"There was a lot of pressure on our defence, but in our attack we created opportunities," said Jia Xiuquan, China's coach.

"Compared to Germany we are not at the same level, but it does not mean we cannot fight."