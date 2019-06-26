Finish the job – US president Trump fires back at Rapinoe

President Donald Trump has hit back at Megan Rapinoe after the United States captain said she would turn down an invitation to the White House if her side won the Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe scored two penalties against Spain on Monday to send reigning champions USA through to the quarter-finals at the showpiece event.

The 33-year-old later told reporters that she's "not going to the f****** White House" if USA retain their title in France.

And Trump, who revealed the USA team will be invited to attend a visit to the White House whether they are successful or not, has now responded to Rapinoe's claim in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter feed on Wednesday.

"Women's soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win,'" Trump tweeted.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

"We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Trump also moved away from Rapinoe's comments to take aim at the NBA's decision to stop using the term "owner".

Rapinoe was candid in her response Tuesday when asked about a potential visit the White House, saying: "We're not going to be invited."

She added that she has called herself a "walking protest" after being inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.