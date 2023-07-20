SPORTS BURST – Happy Days for Neymar

One of the biggest summer sagas has come to an end. Neymar is officially a PSG player and has been out on the Stade de France pitch in his brand, new shirt and met the fans. The best approach to the deal worth $263 million and saw the footballer move from Barcelona to the French capital is to relax and enjoy it. To paraphrase, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi at Neymar’s media unveiling, have a coffee and relax. The talent pool of football has been spread a little more evenly. If your neighbor suddenly upgrades to Rooms-to-go furniture from Ikea, then don’t get too stressed. Enjoy the couch.