Premier League Preview - Manchester United

  • Solskjær under pressure to deliver Champions League football for United

Mitch Freeley

You can watch all the action from the 2019/2020 Premier League season with beIN CONNECT


Manager – Ole Gunnar Solskjær
2018/19 Finish – 6th  

What’s New –  Three is the magic number for United with Aaron Wan-Bissaka Daniel James and Harry Maguire the only signings of the summer. The world record fee spent on Maguire will firm up a shaky backline and crucially bring some much-needed leadership to the side. The futures of Paul Pogba and Romulu Lukaku could be decided in the final days of the transfer window.  

Key Man – Solskjær has placed faith in Marcus Rashford, handing him a bumper new contract in the summer and will be hoping that the 21-year can fire United back into the top four picture. Rashford is likely to lead the line this season and will be hoping to better his tally of 14 goals in all competitions last season. Providing that Rashford can get the service he needs, the English International could be crucial to a Champions League return. 

What to Expect – United have gone some way in lowering the age of the squad with the signings of  Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, however underperforming and overpaid stars remain (Alexis Sanchez). A first full season in charge will be a huge test of the man-management skills of Solskjær. United will stumble further under their former striker, and a finish outside the top four is on the cards. 

Predicted Finish – 6th   
 

The GIANTS are back! Don’t miss out on our MEGA promotion! Subscribe to the SPORTS package and get a FREE* upgrade to PREMIUM.

Man United Shirt
Premier LeagueAdidas and Man Utd pen new deal
André Onana
Premier LeagueOnana confirms 'irresistible' United move
Mason Mount va s'engager avec Manchester United
Premier LeagueMan Utd announce signing of Chelsea's Mason Mount
EN HL FACUP MCI MUN 030623
FA CupManchester City 2 Manchester United 1 - Highlights
Dalot signs new contract with Man Utd
Premier LeagueDalot signs new contract with Man Utd
EN HL EPL MUN FUL 280523_
Premier LeagueManchester United 2 Fulham 1 - Highlights
EN HL EPL BOU MUN 200523
Premier LeagueCasemiro strikes as Man Utd eye Champions League
Injury-cursed Jones to leave Man Utd after 12 years
Premier LeagueJones to leave Man Utd after 12 years
EN HL EPL MUN WOL 130523_
Premier LeagueManchester United 2 Wolves 0 - Highlights
EN HL EPL WHU MUN 070523
Premier LeagueHighlights: West Ham 1-0 Man Utd
Ten Hag expects Man Utd to seal top four spot despite Brighton loss
Premier LeagueTen Hag expects Man Utd to seal top four spot

Premier League

Redmond
Premier League
Burnley sign former Southampton winger Redmond
Matt Doherty
Premier League
Wolves re-sign Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit
André Onana
Premier League
Manchester United confirm signing of Onana
Zeki Burnley
Premier League
Burnley sign Swiss striker Amdouni from Basel
André Onana
Premier League
Onana confirms 'irresistible' United move

