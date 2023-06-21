Premier League Preview - Manchester United
Solskjær under pressure to deliver Champions League football for United
Manager – Ole Gunnar Solskjær
2018/19 Finish – 6th
What’s New – Three is the magic number for United with Aaron Wan-Bissaka Daniel James and Harry Maguire the only signings of the summer. The world record fee spent on Maguire will firm up a shaky backline and crucially bring some much-needed leadership to the side. The futures of Paul Pogba and Romulu Lukaku could be decided in the final days of the transfer window.
Key Man – Solskjær has placed faith in Marcus Rashford, handing him a bumper new contract in the summer and will be hoping that the 21-year can fire United back into the top four picture. Rashford is likely to lead the line this season and will be hoping to better his tally of 14 goals in all competitions last season. Providing that Rashford can get the service he needs, the English International could be crucial to a Champions League return.
What to Expect – United have gone some way in lowering the age of the squad with the signings of Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, however underperforming and overpaid stars remain (Alexis Sanchez). A first full season in charge will be a huge test of the man-management skills of Solskjær. United will stumble further under their former striker, and a finish outside the top four is on the cards.
Predicted Finish – 6th
