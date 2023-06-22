Serie A
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
EFL Championship
edition
Edition
Australia
GET BEIN

Support

Contact Us
FAQs
Get beIN
Subscribe NZ
CONNECT AU
CONNECT NZ
Terms & conditions
beIN Media Group
TV Guide
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
beIN SPORTS USA
beIN SPORTS France
beIN SPORTS MENA

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
TikTok

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/647fbd0a-9982-4469-a726-76f626b08336/apple-badge.cb24501%402x.png
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/adf97fbe-0e56-4fff-81a8-1801a0304edb/google-badge.03e68d6%402x.png

Chelsea still struggling for goals despite Potter's bright start

  • Chelsea have yet to taste defeat under new boss Graham Potter, but the Blues are lacking that attacking edge in the final third


Chelsea are yet to lose in eight games under Graham Potter, but the Blues are still suffering from the lack of firepower that led to Thomas Tuchel's demise at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho's penalty in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday is the only goal Chelsea have managed in their last two games.

Even at the height of Tuchel's time at Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2021, goals were at a premium, with their success built on a solid defensive foundation.

The German was sacked seven games into this season, just days after the end of a transfer window where he had a major influence on Chelsea's recruitment.

Tuchel pushed to be reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after their time together at Borussia Dortmund and also championed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

But neither have fired consistently for Potter.

Sterling is still Chelsea's top scorer this season with four goals despite his last coming in Potter's first game in charge against Salzburg.

Aubameyang has shown flashes of his predatory best, including in the high point of Potter's reign so far in consecutive wins over AC Milan to put Chelsea back on track in the Champions League.

But the former Arsenal captain has just three goals in nine appearances overall.

"We were sort of nearly there but lacked the last bit," said Potter after the draw with United left Chelsea seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"That is an area as a team where we can do better, in terms of our attacking play. It's something we can improve," Potter said.

- Ronaldo rumours return -
Chelsea's maximum return from two games against Milan has at least put them in a much better position to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Victory in Salzburg on Tuesday will secure qualification and most likely guarantee top spot in the group.

Potter had never even attended a Champions League game before his bow in the competition last month.

But he has quickly answered questions over his readiness for one of the top jobs in club football after an unusual coaching career path that began in the Swedish lower leagues with Ostersunds.

With United having the better of the opening half-hour on Saturday, Potter responded with a substitution after just 36 minutes with Mateo Kovacic replacing Marc Cucurella to even up the numbers in midfield.

Chelsea were much improved after the change, but without the killer touch that has led to renewed rumours about a move for the man who was not at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at United has been plunged into further doubt by his refusal to come on as a substitute during a 2-0 win over Tottenham last week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was subsequently left out of the squad against Chelsea by Erik ten Hag.

A potential summer bid for Ronaldo was reportedly a source of tension between Chelsea's new chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly and Tuchel.

The American is known to be keen to exploit the commercial opportunities that the Portuguese star would bring and Chelsea are one of the few clubs that could match his wage demands.

But Tuchel's resistence to the idea that the 37-year-old still has the dynamism to lead the line for a major club has been backed up by Ten Hag's decision to leave him sidelined for most of the season.

In their search for goals, Chelsea can ill afford Boehly to be blinded by what Ronaldo was rather than the player he is now.
 

Rasen Ballsport Leipzig

Rasen Ballsport Leipzig

Nkunku 'not surprised' PSG want Nagelsmann
Ligue 1Nkunku sees why PSG might want Nagelsmann
Leipzig secures back-to-back DFB Pokal trophies
Leipzig successfully defends DFB Pokal title
RB Leipzig v Schalke
BundesligaBundesliga: RB Leipzig v Schalke
RB Leipzig v Schalke
BundesligaSchalke fightback ends in relegation heartbreak
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
BundesligaBundesliga: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
BundesligaBayern capitulates as Leipzig lifts Dortmund
Tuchel insists Bundesliga title 'not routine' for Bayern
BundesligaTuchel says title is not routine for Bayern
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
BundesligaBundesliga: RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig
BundesligaBundesliga: SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim
BundesligaBundesliga: RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig
BundesligaBundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig
Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC

Chelsea agree fee with Monaco for France international defender Axel Disasi
Premier LeagueChelsea brings in Disasi relief
Chelsea agrees deal for Ecuadorian teen Paez
FootballChelsea agrees deal for Ecuadorian teen Paez
Dujon Sterling ‘thrilled’ to sign Rangers deal
Dujon Sterling ‘thrilled’ to sign Rangers deal
Atleti claims Poch doesn't want Joao Felix
La LigaAtleti claims Poch doesn't want Joao Felix
Breaking News - Chelsea appoint Pochettino
Premier LeagueMauricio Pochettino’s managerial record
Breaking News - Chelsea appoint Pochettino
Premier LeaguePochettino appointed Chelsea manager
Doucoure thunderbolt fires Everton to safety
Premier LeagueLampard signs off with Chelsea draw with Newcastle
Sam Kerr double leads Chelsea to fourth WSL title
FootballKerr double helps Chelsea claim WSL glory
United secure European top flight as Chelsea crumble
Premier LeagueMan United dominates Chelsea to clinch top four
Manchester City celebrate Premier League title win with Chelsea victory
Premier LeagueJulian Alvarez goal caps Man City home celebration
Kerr leads Chelsea to FA Cup Glory
FA CupKerr strike seals Chelsea's third straight FA Cup

UEFA Champions League

The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle
UEFA Champions League
The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle
Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures
UEFA Champions League
Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City ‘part of history’ after winning Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City ‘part of history’ after winning Champions League
Man City's road to Champions League glory
UEFA Champions League
City's road to Champions League glory
Manchester City treble-winners can be judged among the greats – Pep Guardiola
UEFA Champions League
Manchester City treble-winners can be judged among the greats – Pep Guardiola

Support

Contact Us
FAQs
Get beIN
Subscribe NZ
CONNECT AU
CONNECT NZ
Terms & conditions
beIN Media Group
TV Guide
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
beIN SPORTS USA
beIN SPORTS France
beIN SPORTS MENA

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
TikTok
footer bein logo white

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/647fbd0a-9982-4469-a726-76f626b08336/apple-badge.cb24501%402x.png
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/adf97fbe-0e56-4fff-81a8-1801a0304edb/google-badge.03e68d6%402x.png
Home Icon
Home
Scores Icon
Scores
Videos Icon
Videos
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/1a0ff445-7015-46a2-9604-6561026b362c/icon_live_selected.svg
Live
TV Guide Icon
TV Guide