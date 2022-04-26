The rise and rise of Iga Swiatek April 26, 2022 08:03 1:17 min Iga Swiatek has made a dominant start to life as world number one - she's now unbeaten in 23 matches WATCH Iga Swiatek in the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Iga Swiatek WTA Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 1:17 min The rise and rise of Iga Swiatek 1:28 min Dominant Palace fails to land killer blow 5:00 min Derby delight as Rovers close in on sixth-place 6:22 min Kean late show puts Juventus on course for UCL 1:40 min Kuyt hails 'best midfielder in the world' Thiago 0:36 min Whyte hungry for Fury rematch 0:59 min Jesus rejects future talk amid Haaland speculation 3:47 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Montpellier 2:45 min Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Monaco 5:17 min Celtic closes in on title with deserved win