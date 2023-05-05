Swiatek sets up mouthwatering Madrid Open final May 5, 2023 06:37 1:18 min It will be a battle of the top two players in the world to decide the Madrid Open, after Iga Swiatek brushed aside Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-1 to set up a showdown with Aryna Sabalenka in the final. WATCH the Madrid Open Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Veronika Kudermetova Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek WTA Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 1:18 min Swiatek sets up mouthwatering Madrid Open final 1:16 min Sabalenka swats aside Sakkari to advance to final 3:58 min Athletico-PR fights back to sink Libertad 1:02 min Napoli fans party hard after famous Scudetto win 1:10 min Napoli's Serie A title win in numbers 3:12 min Napoli's Scudetto hunt ends on the road 5:37 min Flamengo, Racing Club see red in spicy Copa draw 1:46 min Tsitsipas dumped out of Madrid by Struff 1:31 min Late penalty sees Brighton edge Man United 5:53 min Napoli clinches first Serie A title in 33 years