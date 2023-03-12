Raducanu, who is still only 20, won at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier in 2021 – a grand slam first in the Open era.

However, the British number one has not been past the second round of a major since, with that victory over Leylah Fernandez in New York remaining her only final appearance at any WTA Tour event.

A succession of injuries have hampered Raducanu, who played only 34 matches in 2022 and had been restricted to just four this year before Indian Wells.

Raducanu has beaten Danka Kovinic and Magda Linette in straight sets in California, however, for her first back-to-back wins since the Korea Open in September – the last of those also coming against Linette.

Even in winning on Sunday (AEDT), Raducanu required treatment for an apparent wrist injury, although she described the problem as "manageable".

It was put to the luckless Raducanu afterwards that she might be well served employing "somebody to sweep the whole area around you for black cats and stray ladders", yet she has come to terms with her misfortune.

"Sometimes you wonder, like, how is this possible? But then very quickly I think you create your own luck," she said.

"It works both ways.

"I won the US Open as well, and I think I also have to take the bad luck sometimes, because also good fortune has also come upon me.

"I think that I wouldn't trade that title for the world. I'm just prepared to take whatever it takes, knowing that I have that in the bank."

Asked about her mood after winning consecutive matches, Raducanu said: "I just feel good with the way I'm working with my team, not getting too overly pleased or too down.

"I'm just plodding away. I feel pretty good about how things are going."

Raducanu faces Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 13th seed, in the third round.