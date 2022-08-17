Raducanu too good for Serena as farewell nears August 17, 2022 03:46 3:08 min Serena Williams suffered a 6-4 6-0 loss to a rampant Emma Raducanu in what may be the retiring American's last WTA Tour appearance outside of a major, at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Serena Williams WTA Tour Tennis Emma Raducanu -Latest Videos 3:08 min Raducanu too good for Serena as farewell nears 3:43 min Kyrgios cruises past Davidovich Fokina 1:16 min Sinner edges out Kokkinakis in epic 5:15 min Blackpool topples QPR in thriller 5:28 min FIFA cancels Brazil-Argentina clash 0:45 min England tyro Bynoe-Gittens lands new BVB deal 3:30 min The craziest 'keeper bloopers in German football 5:14 min Murray edges Wawrinka in epic clash at Cincinnati 1:31 min Premier League: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 7:15 min Vlahovic in awe of 'extraordinary' Di Maria