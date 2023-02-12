The 21-year-old, who is set to reach a personal high of 31 in the world rankings on Monday, saw off her Croatian opponent in just an hour and 16 minutes, winning 6-3 6-1.

Potapova dropped as low as 124 in the rankings last year, but this week's success is another reminder of the Russian's promise.

Martic seemingly represents something of a good luck charm for Potapova – she also beat her en route to her first ever WTA title last year in Istanbul.

It did not always look like going in Potapova's favour, though, as she was broken right at the start and then only just held off Martic in her second service game.

Potapova then secured two breaks that helped her seal the first set, and after Martic won the first game of the second, the eventual champion reeled off six on the bounce to emphatically romp to victory.