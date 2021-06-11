One on One with Chris Evert: Ash Barty June 11, 2021 08:39 33:01 min In this WTA exclusive, tennis legend Chris Evert chats to some of the world's biggest stars, and there's none bigger than Australian world number one, Ash Barty. WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Interviews tennis WTA Ashleigh Barty -Latest Videos 4:12 min There's no denying Neymar's greatness for Brazil 1:03 min Xavi says he's ready to coach Barcelona 1:29 min Matildas suffer another setback against Denmark 0:44 min Pogba unfazed by France's 'Group of Death' 1:43 min Sancho keeping cool amid Manchester United links 0:44 min Why Aston Villa spent big to land Buendia 1:31 min Krejcikova through to Roland Garros final 2:04 min Mancini targeting Euros semis 0:44 min Pogba addresses rumours of Mbappe, Giroud rift 0:50 min Klopp pays tribute to 'legend' Wijnaldum