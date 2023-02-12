Second seed Bencic did not drop a single set en route to Sunday's final, but she fell behind to Samsonova and was on the brink of defeat when 6-4 down in a second-set tie-break.

The Swiss dug deep to take the game to a decider, however, and she prevailed 1-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in a time of two hours and 48 minutes to win the eighth WTA title of her career.

World number nine Bencic, who was also victorious at the Adelaide International 2 in January, made a slow start against an opponent she had failed to beat in three meetings.

Samsonova broke Bencic in the second and sixth games of the opening set in a dominant start as she looked to make it 5-0 in championship matches on the WTA Tour.

Bencic improved in the second set, although a break of serve apiece meant it went the distance.

Eighth seed Samsonova looked good value to wrap up a straight-sets win when 6-4 up, only for Bencic to save both championship points, and likewise at 8-7.

Three points in a row saw the 25-year-old take the tie and level up the contest, which she went on to win with a couple of breaks in the deciding set.