Barty discusses Italian Open campaign May 11, 2021 05:45 6:39 min World Number-1 Ash Barty fronted the press ahead of her Italian Open campaign on the red clay of Rome. WATCH the Italian Open LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews tennis WTA Ashleigh Barty -Latest Videos 4:57 min No Roman holiday for Djokovic 6:39 min Barty discusses Italian Open campaign 1:23 min Cash-strapped Inter asks staff to forgo wages 6:57 min Iglesias stars as Betis wins thriller over Granada 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Burnley 1:30 min Fulham consigned to relegation by Burnley 0:54 min Koeman confident he'll coach Barca next season 2:06 min Cavani signs new Man United contract 5:25 min Juve faces Serie A expulsion over Super League 3:43 min Capello slams 'embarrassing' Juventus