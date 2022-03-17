First up, world number six Sakkari took on Ukrainian Elena Rybakina, prevailing 7-5 6-4.

Rybakina won the first three games of the match, working her way to an early 4-1 lead, before her Greek opponent rattled off six of the next seven games to claim the first set.

Sakkari again faced adversity early in the second set, coming back from 40-0 down in the second game to hold serve, before breaking the very next game to pinch the match-winning lead.

She'll face Spaniard Paula Badosa for a spot in the final, after the latter dispatched Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-3 6-2.