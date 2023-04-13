WTA to return to China for first time since Peng Shuai allegations

Peng posted claims on Chinese social media site Weibo in November 2021 that she had been sexually assaulted by the former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, before disappearing from public view and later denying making the allegations in a video interview posted by a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper.

The situation led to widespread concern for Peng's wellbeing, initiating the #WhereIsPengShuai campaign, with the WTA going as far as suspending Chinese tennis tournaments.

The organisation called on the Chinese authorities to investigate the matter, but has now accepted that those requests "will not be met".

"We've been in this for 16 months and we are convinced that at this point our requests will not be met," chief executive Steve Simon said.

"To continue with the same strategy doesn't make sense and a different approach is needed. Hopefully, by returning, more progress can be made."

He added: "We've achieved some assurances from people that are close to Peng that she's safe and living with her family in Beijing.

"We do also have some assurances that there won't be any issues with our players and staff while they are competing in China. And hopefully we have received some respect for the stance we took.

"We haven't seen anyone else take a stance such as we did. There hasn't been any other sporting leagues or any business that have. We took that strong stance, we stand behind it."

The final two months of the season will be "very similar" to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to Simon, when eight tournaments were played in China from the start of September.

The 10-year deal for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Shenzhen will also resume.