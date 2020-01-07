WTA pledges support for bushfire victims

WTA pledged to contribute to Tennis Australia’s bushfire disaster relief and recovery program by making donations to the Australian Red Cross.

The governing body confirmed in a statement that it will donate $100 AUD for every ace served in singles and doubles at the Brisbane International, the ASB Classic in Auckland, Adelaide International and the Hobart International.

“Australia has been an integral part of the WTA Tour for decades and our hearts go out to all the individuals, families, wildlife, and communities that have been affected by these devastating fires,” Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said. “The Tour and its players support the relief efforts of Tennis Australia and the Australian Red Cross, and we will continue to work closely with these organizations on fundraising opportunities and harness the power of our sport to support those in need.”

WTA players are offering support and raising awareness through video messages and fundraising opportunities on social media channels directing donations to the Australian Red Cross and with hashtags #Aces4BushfireRelief and #WTA4Love.

World Number 1 @ashbarty has become the latest Australian sports star to join fundraising efforts for bushfire victims, pledging to donate all of her Brisbane International prize money. https://t.co/syl6sqkFpP #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/mmDeH7syW7 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 5, 2020

WTA players will also be donating signed items to Tennis Australia to be auctioned off in a further fundraising effort.

Many WTA players have announced their own personal pledges to help the victims of the bushfires, either through direct donations, their own personal ace tally or donating their total prize money from an event.

WTA players will be involved in the AO Rally for Relief, an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena to raise funds for the relief and recovery efforts.

Australian world number-one, Ashleigh Barty, has pledged to donate all of her prize money earned from the Brisbane International.

Donations to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts can be made at: www.redcross.org.au/tennis.