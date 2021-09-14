WTA finals to be held in Mexico

The prestigious event, postponed in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, will pit the the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals against each other.

2021 WTA Finals to be held in Guadalajara, Mexicohttps://t.co/Q2SZen8fac — WTA Finals (@WTAFinals) September 13, 2021

Australia star Ash Barty won the 2019 edition to cap a stellar year in which she ascended to world number-one - a position which she's held since.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to the Guadalajara tournament organisers and Octagon for their commitment in hosting the event this season and for helping the WTA write another exciting chapter in WTA Finals history," WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. "We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the Gemdale Corporation in Shenzhen for their cooperation and resilience, and we look forward to returning in 2022 to enjoy the WTA Finals over the next decade."

Guadalajara is considered the cultural centre of Mexico and has hosted various international sporting, film and entertainment events. The city is no stranger to women’s tennis, having also held a successful WTA 250 event in March earlier this year.

"We are delighted to announce the WTA Finals will be coming to Guadalajara this season and it is our immense honor to welcome the top 8 singles players and doubles teams to Mexico for this highly respected event," Tournament Director Gustavo Santoscoy said. "We look forward to hosting the WTA Finals in 2021 and putting on a world class tournament in November for the millions of tennis fans around the globe."

Remarking on the home of the WTA Finals, Eddy Liu, Co-Tournament Director of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and CEO of Gemdale Sports, stated, "Shenzhen remains honoured and committed to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and we look forward to welcoming the event back to China in 2022 to build upon the legacy after its first historic staging in 2019."

The event returning to its home in Shenzhen, China from 2022 through 2030.