Vekic overcomes top seed Garcia in Monterrey decider

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Donna Vekic stamped her red-hot start to 2023 with her first title of the season, defeating world number five Caroline Garcia in the Monterrey Open final.

The 6-4 3-6 7-5 success means Vekic, 26, has now won 14 of her past 16 matches dating back to New Year's Eve.

2023 @Abierto_GNP singles champion 🏆@DonnaVekic secures her fourth career title with a win over the No.1 seed Garcia, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5! pic.twitter.com/W7vfIUsEJ2 — wta (@WTA) March 6, 2023

She dropped only two sets through her five matches in Mexico this week.

She also made the 2023 Australian Open quarter-finals, losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The Croatian Vekic grabbed the early break to control the first frame and, when serving for the set, showed grit to fight back from a 0-40 deficit and save three break points en route to securing the opener.

She kept her momentum rolling into the second, breaking and consolidating to jump ahead 2-0.

However, the response from France's Garcia showed why she was the WTA Finals champion last season, rattling off five games in a row.

Vekic showed no signs of slowing down though and Garcia was forced to save eight break points to keep the third set level, before the dam finally broke at 6-5 to prevent a tiebreaker.

It was the fourth title of Vekic's career but only her second since 2017, having snapped a four-year drought at the 2021 Courmayeur Ladies Open.