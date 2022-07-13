Tsurenko progressed to the quarter-finals in Budapest with a three-set victory over Kamilla Rakhimova.

It took three hours and 54 minutes for the Ukrainian to complete the 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 7-5 triumph, the match breaking the previous 2022 WTA record for duration, set in February when Daria Saville beat Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion retiring after three hours and 34 minutes in Guadalajara.

Martina Trevisan and Anna Bondar join Tsurenko as the first players through to the last eight.

Second seed Trevisan beat Natalia Szabanin and ninth seed Bondar overcame Despina Papamichail.

Sixth seed Zhang Shuai won her first-round match but top seed and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fell at the first hurdle to Wang Xiyu, losing in straight sets.

Fourth seed Anna Kalinina retired from her match with Katerina Siniakova and fifth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich was defeated by Bernarda Pera.

At the Ladies Open Lausanne, Simona Waltert followed up her shock win over top seed Danielle Collins by beating Cristina Bucsa 6-1 5-7 6-4.

Third seed Irina-Camelia Begu lost to Anastasia Potapova, but fourth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo came through against Clara Burel.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria withdrew from her match against Leolia Jeanjean.