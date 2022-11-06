BUNDESLIGA
Swiatek completes WTA Finals group stage sweep

Iga Swiatek doled out her 22nd bagel of the season as she made it three straight wins at the WTA Finals.

World number one Swiatek won the Tracy Austin Group in style with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff in Fort Worth.

Swiatek has not dropped a set all week and swept aside fourth seed Gauff 6-3 6-0 in one just hour and 10 minutes

The 2022 US Open and French Open champion will face seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, while the other final four match pits Maria Sakkari against Caroline Garcia.

The Pole made light work of Gauff, improving her head-to-head dominance to 5-0, and needed just 28 minutes to wrap up the second set.

Swiatek committed 15 unforced errors in the first set but made only two for the remainder of the match.

Gauff had pushed Swiatek to 3-3 in the first set, before the top seed broke her twice to take control of the match.

In her three matches in Texas Swiatek has lost just 13 games as she bids for a ninth title in 2022.

