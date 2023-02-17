Swiatek crushes Kudermetova in windy Doha to set up Pegula rematch

While Pegula was taken to three sets by Maria Sakkari, world number one and defending champion Swiatek required only 56 minutes to dispatch Veronika Kudermetova 6-0 6-1.

In windy conditions in Doha, the top two seeds set up a Sunday (AEDT) showdown that will have plenty riding on it in terms of their rivalry.

When Swiatek lost to Pegula in early January at the United Cup in Sydney, winning only four games, the Pole was left in tears.

The rematch will either see Swiatek reassert her dominance over Pegula or see the American show she has the 21-year-old's number for now.

Swiatek won all four matches she played against Pegula in 2022, with French Open and US Open quarter-finals victories among that set, but their most recent match has put a fresh spin on the head-to-head.

Crushing Kudermetova showed Swiatek at her ruthless best.

"I feel great. I was pretty worried how I was going to cope with the conditions today so I'm glad I played a smart way and I'm pretty happy I was so solid," she said.

Swiatek is relishing the chance to test herself against Pegula again.

"It always takes a lot to win against Jessie," she said.

"She's a great player, a really solid one, and we'll see, honestly.

"I'm not going to predict anything or over-analyse, I'll just play my best tennis."

Pegula overcame Greek fifth seed Sakkari 6-2 4-6 6-1 in the first semi-final.

While Swiatek will be chasing a 12th WTA-level singles title, the 28-year-old Pegula is after a third such trophy.

Speaking of the Sakkari match, Pegula said: "That was probably the hardest conditions I've ever had to play in, wind-wise.

" played very smart."