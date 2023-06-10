Swan to face Wickmayer in Surbiton Trophy final

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

For the first time in the tournament’s history, Great Britain had three women’s players through to the semi-finals.

Swan was in determined mood for Saturday’s opening match on Centre Court as she completed an impressive 6-1 6-0 victory over British No.7 Lily Miyazaki in just over an hour.

The 24-year-old, who had knocked out No.1 seed Tatjana Maria in the last round, built on an early break to swiftly open up a 5-0 lead before closing out the opening set.

It remained one-way traffic in the second as Swan kept the pressure on Miyazaki’s serve with three straight breaks.

Miyazaki looked like she would break back in the sixth game, but Swan, who can secure the British No.1 spot by going on to win the title, twice recovered to level at deuce before clinching the match when a return went into the net.

“Today was probably one of the best matches I’ve played in my career – it was near perfect,” Swan said.

“I am really happy that I was able to produce that and I can’t wait to play in the final tomorrow.”

Boulter was in pole position to go on and cement her place as British No.1, but Wickmayer proved too strong as the 33-year-old closed out a 6-3 6-2 win.

The opening set remained on serve with no break opportunities until the eighth game when Wickmayer capitalised on some wayward returns from Boulter to take a decisive lead and then close things out 6-3.

Boulter made an important hold in the first game of the second set, but the Belgian kept the pressure on to break in the fifth game for a 3-2 lead as another return from the Briton flew wide.

Wickmayer, who won the doubles title with Sophie Chang, held and then battled back from 15-40 down to break Boulter again in the seventh game.

Although Boulter saved one match point, it was only delaying the inevitable as a return into the net saw Wickmayer progress to the final against Swan.

“I am really enjoying my time on the grass, so am really happy to have gotten a lot of matches this week,” Wickmayer said after her win.

“I am really happy to be in another final here and just going to enjoy one more.”