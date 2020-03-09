Svitolina edges Bouzkova to claim Monterrey title

The Ukrainian top seed needed three hours to overcome Czech ninth seed Bouzkova 7-5 4-6 6-4 in the decider of the WTA International event.

It marked Svitolina's 14th Tour crown but first since late 2018, when she won the WTA Finals.

She claimed her first 🏆 of the season and features our shot of the day.

It's @Abierto_GNP champion @ElinaSvitolina! pic.twitter.com/6vHPIkAEQs — WTA (@WTA) March 9, 2020

Bouzkova, playing her first WTA Tour final, battled hard before falling short against the world number seven.

Svitolina came from a break down to win the opening set before Bouzkova levelled the match by taking the second.

There were five breaks of serve in the final set, with Bouzkova recovering from 4-1 and 5-2 down to get back on serve before getting broken in the 10th game.