Seeds Bogdan and Kostyuk crash out in Cluj

Seeds Ana Bogdan and Marta Kostyuk crashed out of the Transylvania Open in the first round.

Home hope Bogdan, seeded third in Cluj-Napoca, was beaten in straight sets by Jule Niemeier, who showed the quality that helped her reach the last eight of Wimbledon in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 win.

Ukrainian Kostyuk, meanwhile, lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini.

The sixth seed took a tight first set but Paolini broke Kostyuk five times thereafter en route to a 5-7 6-3 6-4 triumph.

Eighth seed Anna Bondar enjoyed a better day, prevailing 6-4 6-2 over Elina Avanesyan, while there were also wins for Dayana Yastremska, Anna Blinkova and Ysaline Bonaventure.

