Seeds Bogdan and Kostyuk crash out in Cluj

Home hope Bogdan, seeded third in Cluj-Napoca, was beaten in straight sets by Jule Niemeier, who showed the quality that helped her reach the last eight of Wimbledon in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 win.

Ukrainian Kostyuk, meanwhile, lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini.

The sixth seed took a tight first set but Paolini broke Kostyuk five times thereafter en route to a 5-7 6-3 6-4 triumph.

Eighth seed Anna Bondar enjoyed a better day, prevailing 6-4 6-2 over Elina Avanesyan, while there were also wins for Dayana Yastremska, Anna Blinkova and Ysaline Bonaventure.