Sakkari avoids Parma shock, Bencic cruises in Tallinn

The number one seed lost the first set to Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl as a shock appeared to be on the cards.

But the two-time grand slam semi-finalist showed great spirit to eventually win 6-7 (7-2) 6-2 6-3 after two hours and 45 minutes on court.

Fourth seed Sloane Stephens also had to respond to first-set disappointment before coming through 3-6 6-3 6-4 against Magdalena Frech.

The only other seed in action on Monday was Ana Bogdan (sixth), and she had no such issues as she lost just three games in a straightforward win over Brazilian Laura Pigossi that took just 73 minutes.

At the Tallinn Open in Estonia, Belinda Bencic was the highest-ranked player on court on Monday, and the second seed breezed through her first-round clash with local favourite Elena Malygina 6-0 6-2.

Karolina Muchova crushed Jessika Ponchet by the same scoreline, while Barbora Krejcikova, seeded seventh, saw off Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 7-6 (7-3) in straight sets.

However, there was no joy for Madison Keys; the fourth seed going down 6-3 6-2 against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Marta Kostyuk defeated Bernarda Pera 6-6 4-6 6-3, and Great Britain's Katie Boulter dropped only four games in her 6-3 6-1 demolition of Jaqueline Cristian, setting up a second-round date with Bencic.