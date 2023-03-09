BUNDESLIGA
WTA Tour

Raducanu plagued by returning wrist issue

Emma Raducanu has revealed the wrist injury which ended her 2022 season has returned, though she remains hopeful of playing at the Indian Wells Open.

Robert Prange/Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Raducanu saw her 2022 season cut short by a problem with her right wrist, while a bout of tonsillitis caused her to miss last week's Austin Open.

The 2021 US Open winner was seen practising with strapping on both wrists on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's Indian Wells opener against Danka Kovinic.

Asked about her fitness, Raducanu said: "The same issue that I had last year has started to flare back up.

"I've definitely been managing my load. It's something that has just come back, so I'm trying to be as cautious as possible. I'm going to do everything I can to be there tomorrow."

Raducanu's recent struggles with tonsillitis represented the latest setback of a year in which she has played just four competitive matches, and the 20-year-old has been frustrated by her lack of time on court. 

"It affected me badly for the short term, so I haven't prepared much. I've probably never felt so sick in my life," Raducanu reflected. 

"When it rains, it pours. This [the wrist injury] and the infection… it's obviously a challenge. My preparation hasn't been ideal. I played on the weekend and then I rested it. It's how you manage things when you aren't prepared."

Interviews News WTA Tour Tennis Emma Raducanu
Previous Vekic overcomes top seed Garcia in Monterrey decid
Read
Vekic overcomes top seed Garcia in Monterrey decider
Next
-

Latest Stories

>