Putintseva recovers to keep title defence alive

The Kazakh player took time to get going before prevailing 4-6 6-1 6-2 against her Brazilian opponent in the last-16 clash to make it seven wins in a row in the competition.

While the third seed was able to bounce back, there was no such luck for Chinese sixth seed Zhang Shuai as she was soundly beaten 6-1 6-0 by Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

China's Wang Xiyu awaits Krunic in the quarter-finals after beating Romanian Ana Bogdan 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (12-10) in a match lasting two hours and 43 minutes.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto was also victorious, the Italian seeing off Wimbledon doubles champion Katerina Siniakova 7-5 4-6 7-5 in the final match of the day.

At the Ladies Open Lausanne, surprise Wimbledon singles quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier made it through to the last eight of another tournament, enjoying a 6-4 6-2 triumph against fellow German Eva Lys.

Caroline Garcia made it through to her fourth quarter-final of the year with a 6-1 6-4 win over French compatriot Leolia Jeanjean.

Qualifier Olga Danilovic saved a match point before going on to beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 3-6 7-5, while Belinda Bencic advanced from an all-Swiss battle with a 6-3 6-4 win over Susan Bandecchi.