Peterson crashes out in Saint-Malo

No.2 seed Rebecca Peterson was dumped out of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo after suffering a 6-4 6-0 quarter-final defeat to Varvara Gracheva.

Russian Gracheva will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the last four after she overcame Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 7-5.

Peterson's defeat means Viktorija Golubic is the highest-ranked player remaining, the No.5 seed, from Switzerland, cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1 6-0.

She will face Harmony Tan in the semi-finals after the French player saw off Aliona Bolsova 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

