Osaka moves through after Muchova withdraws

Naomi Osaka advanced to the next round at the Miami Open on Sunday (AEDT) without having to hit a ball after Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw from the tournament with injury.

Osaka's expected Round 3 opponent is suffering from a left abdominal injury, and said she wouldn't be able to put up a strong fight against the former world No.1.

"I'm sad I cannot put up a battle against Naomi today," Muchova posted on her social media accounts. "After a long break from tennis, two tough matches in a row have been a lot for my body and I need longer to recover."

Osaka, who made the quarter-finals in Miami last year, will now play the winner of the all-American match between Alison Riske and Ann Li.

