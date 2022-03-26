Osaka moves through after Muchova withdraws

WATCH the Miami Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Osaka's expected Round 3 opponent is suffering from a left abdominal injury, and said she wouldn't be able to put up a strong fight against the former world No.1.

"I'm sad I cannot put up a battle against Naomi today," Muchova posted on her social media accounts. "After a long break from tennis, two tough matches in a row have been a lot for my body and I need longer to recover."

Osaka, who made the quarter-finals in Miami last year, will now play the winner of the all-American match between Alison Riske and Ann Li.