LaLiga
WTA Tour

Mertens claims first win of 2020

Elise Mertens became the first WTA Tour main-draw winner of 2020 by easing past Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

Getty Images

WATCH WTA Shenzhen LIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia

Third seed Mertens dropped serve in the opening game but instantly recovered and went on to claim a 6-3 6-3 victory over Tsurenko, who was playing her first match back from four months out with an elbow injury.

Next up for the Belgian will be wildcard Wang Xiyu, who came from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 3-6 6-1 6-1.

Seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova (5) and Zhang Shuai (8) advanced in straight sets, with Kateryna Bondarenko and Wang Yafan the other winners.

News tennis WTA Elise Mertens
Previous Clijsters announces March return in Monterrey
Read
Clijsters announces March return in Monterrey
Next

Latest Stories