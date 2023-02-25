BUNDESLIGA
Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to claim Dubai title

Barbora Krejcikova stunned Iga Swiatek to win the Dubai Tennis Championships, cruising past the world No.1 in straight sets to clinch her first WTA 1000 title.

By following up victories over Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula with a ruthless 6-4 6-2 dismantling of Swiatek, Krejcikova became just the fifth woman to beat each of the world's top three players at a single tournament in the past 40 years.

Krejcikova entered this meeting as the only player to have beaten Swiatek in her eight hard-court finals at tour level, having done so at the Ostrava Open last October.

The Czech looked to be drawing on that experience as she made a flying start, breaking in the opening game through a well-struck backhand.

Though Swiatek responded with a break of her own in the sixth game, a rare double fault from the Pole saw the momentum swing Krejcikova's way.

Another excellent backhand return gave Krejcikova the opening set's decisive break, after which a visibly frustrated Swiatek was handed a time violation by the umpire.

Things did not get much better from there for the three-time grand slam winner, with a series of masterful returns helping Krejcikova seal two dominant breaks before wrapping things up.

Having clinched a highly impressive win within 91 minutes, Krejcikova said: "It means a lot.

"It was a great week for me, I was improving with every single game and today, I think I showed my best.

"I really have to admire Iga for what she is doing. To me, she is a big inspiration and she motivates me every day. It was a great final and I'm definitely happy with the result."

