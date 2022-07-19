WAFCON 2022
Krejcikova back in business on Hamburg clay

Barbora Krejcikova beat Suzan Lamens in the opening round of the Hamburg European Open for her first victory on clay in over a year.

The third seed, who claimed a second Wimbledon women's double title this month, saw off qualifier Lamens 6-2 6-4 to reach the last 16.

Her most recent victory on a clay-court surface prior to Monday came at last year's French Open, winning both the singles and women's doubles titles at Roland Garros in 2021.

Last year's runner-up Andrea Petkovic is also through thanks to a 6-3 6-3 victory over Tamara Korpatsch and will now face Misaki Doi, who defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva.

At the Palermo Ladies Open, meanwhile, fourth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo battled back from a set down to overcome Ana Bogdan 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Third seed Zhang Shuai also avoided an upset as she secured a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (9-7) victory over Rebeka Masarova, while Irina Begu required three sets to beat Marina Bassols.

