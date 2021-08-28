Aussies Abroad
WTA Tour

Kontaveit ends title drought in Cleveland

Anett Kontaveit ended a four-year title drought by beating Irina-Camelia Begu to win the inaugural Tennis in the Land event on Sunday (AEST).

Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kontaveit had failed to win a tournament since her maiden WTA Tour triumph in 's-Hertogenbosch back in 2017 before defeating Begu 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The world No.30 from Estonia had lost two finals this year, but she was not to be denied in Cleveland.

Begu fought back from 5-2 down in the first set to force a tie-break, but one mini-break was enough for No.2 seed Kontaveit to take a big stride towards an elusive title.

The composed Kontaveit did not face a break point in a tight second set, not allowing her Romanian opponent a look-in as she served superbly.

Kontaveit only had one break-point opportunity of her own, but grasped it to lead 2-1 and went on to seal a confidence-boosting triumph ahead of the US Open.

Australia's Sam Stosur will be Kontaveit's opponent in the first round at Flushing Meadows, while Begu faces Andrea Petkovic.

News tennis WTA Anett Kontaveit Irina-Camelia Begu
Previous Svitolina, Cornet reach Chicago Women's Open final
Read
Svitolina, Cornet reach Chicago Women's Open final
Next Svitolina calls the tune against Cornet
Read
Svitolina calls the tune against Cornet

Latest Stories

>