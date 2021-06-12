Konta to get third shot at Nottingham title

WATCH the Nottingham Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Home hopeful Konta has twice previously lost the final of this event, beaten by Donna Vekic in 2017 and Ash Barty in 2018.

But she will hope it is third time lucky after scraping past Nina Stojanovic 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 in the last four.

Konta last played a final in May 2019, losing on clay at the Italian Open. That was a fourth straight final defeat as her three prior titles have all come on hard courts.

"It's a final and it's a privilege to play one," Konta, who failed to make the most of a match point in the second set, said.

"But it is just another tennis match and my job is to just go out there and win. I'm just going to enjoy it."

Zhang was slightly more comfortable as she defeated Lauren Davis 6-4 6-3.

Konta has won five of the pair's six previous meetings, including the past four in a row.